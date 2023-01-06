TCW Group Inc. Sells 24,383 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,383 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $147,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.09.

Shares of COST traded up $27.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.08. The stock had a trading volume of 99,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,973. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $490.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.85.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

