Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.37

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.37 and traded as low as $122.22. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $123.58, with a volume of 5,895,256 shares.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,930,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,275,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,484,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,712,000 after buying an additional 135,286 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,400,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,442,000 after buying an additional 291,339 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,097,000 after buying an additional 151,984 shares during the period.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

