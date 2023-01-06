TerraClassicUSD Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $200.19 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00069630 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00060717 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001117 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009299 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023139 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000978 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003908 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000193 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,035,368 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,982,342 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.