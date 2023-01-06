The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

