Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.0298 on Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $1.85 million worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02945783 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $461,401.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

