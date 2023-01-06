TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) were up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 2,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 679,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $839.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). TimkenSteel had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 150.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 58.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 561.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

