Tokocrypto Price Hits $0.22 (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $110.90 million and $758,993.65 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokocrypto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00444925 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.56 or 0.02245122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30396859 BTC.

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokocrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokocrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.