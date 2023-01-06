Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.64

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.64 and last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 1448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.14.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.19 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 10.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Articles

