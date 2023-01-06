TransAlta Renewables (TRSWF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS: TRSWF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/19/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$12.50.

12/16/2022 – TransAlta Renewables was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$16.50.

12/16/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.50.

12/16/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

11/28/2022 – TransAlta Renewables was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

11/7/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00.

11/7/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$15.00.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 1.1 %

TRSWF stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

