Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.00

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.16, with a volume of 16245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

Trend Micro Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $411.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.98 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

Featured Stories

