Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Shares Down 6.1%

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 12,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 400,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 8.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.80%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4,199.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

