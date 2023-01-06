Truist Financial Cuts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $215.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.13.

NYSE:STZ traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.51. The stock had a trading volume of 54,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,470. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.48 and its 200-day moving average is $240.97.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

