Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FATE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $52.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

