Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.08.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $306.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $509.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.