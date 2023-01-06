Uniswap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $51.65 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.19 billion and $51.65 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.49 or 0.00032424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00447256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020483 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000852 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018723 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.3610341 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 594 active market(s) with $48,122,882.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.