Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $5.52

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.52 or 0.00032548 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.21 billion and approximately $53.40 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00448591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000848 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018700 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

