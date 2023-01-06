USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.00 million-$995.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.43 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35-$3.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $102.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $233.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.