USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.00 million-$995.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.43 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35-$3.30 EPS.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $102.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85.
In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
