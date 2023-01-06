USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Trading Down 0.7%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.16. 6,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 5,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of USCB Financial to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $245.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,786,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,895 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,782,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USCB Financial

(Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.