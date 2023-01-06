Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09.

