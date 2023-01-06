Venus USDC Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.84 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $103.95 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00450184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.38 or 0.01688097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,181.32 or 0.30756152 BTC.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02178747 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,561,738.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

