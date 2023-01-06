Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($3.69) Per Share

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the company will earn ($3.69) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ VERA opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.19).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Curley sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $52,130.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,315 shares in the company, valued at $432,942.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,091 shares of company stock valued at $261,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

