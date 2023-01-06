Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $23.53 million and $1.77 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

