Vertcoin Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $21,144.40 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,743.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00440012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00926451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00108154 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00588605 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00251395 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,830,147 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

