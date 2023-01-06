Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.14

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $38,386.34 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,950.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00448591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.00912865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00119258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00600210 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00254863 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,834,372 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

