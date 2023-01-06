Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.77.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,288,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.