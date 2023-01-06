WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $10.70

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.10. WalkMe shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

WKME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

