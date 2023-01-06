Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Shares Up 9.1%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 309,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 248,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Wallbridge Mining Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.
