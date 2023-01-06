Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.81. The company had a trading volume of 118,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $395.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.52.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

