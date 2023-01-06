WAXE (WAXE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $147,566.04

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and $147,566.04 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAXE has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for $43.68 or 0.00258166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

