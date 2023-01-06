WazirX (WRX) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $53.50 million and approximately $292,395.42 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

