WC Walker & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Shares of AVGO traded up $11.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $566.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,925. The company has a market capitalization of $236.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

