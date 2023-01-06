Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $20.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -897.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $22.70.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,112.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,112.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $542,676.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 500,304 shares of company stock worth $8,941,244. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

