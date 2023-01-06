WhiteBIT Token Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00024075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $252.36 million and $4.77 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token launched on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

