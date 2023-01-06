WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0479

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $36.55 million and approximately $705,433.40 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00449125 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00032541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000855 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018683 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,120,870 coins and its circulating supply is 762,653,103 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

