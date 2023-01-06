William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.67. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $191.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $137,673,623.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,772 shares of company stock valued at $84,558,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile



Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.



