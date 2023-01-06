Windham Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,987 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 127,894 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,300,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,701,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $118.63 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.