Windham Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,336,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 487.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

