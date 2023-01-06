WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Shares Up 3.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. 39,595 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 24,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 132,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 876,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 79,534 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares during the period.

