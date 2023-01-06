Wrapped Everscale Trading Up 0.3% This Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $42.99 million and $15,638.30 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,072,451,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,716,262,195 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,072,418,802 with 1,716,229,066 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02506725 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7,853.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

