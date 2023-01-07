1,075 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after buying an additional 470,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $255.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $298.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

