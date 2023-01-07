1peco (1PECO) One Day Volume Tops $326.11

1peco (1PECO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One 1peco token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1peco has a total market cap of $38.24 million and $326.11 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1peco Profile

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

