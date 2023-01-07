2,927 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after buying an additional 2,186,313 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after buying an additional 1,570,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after buying an additional 1,369,318 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.98 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

