3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,028. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

