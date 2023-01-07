4J Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.