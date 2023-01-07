4J Wealth Management LLC Makes New $11.72 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,723,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,074,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $339,328,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $300,412,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,443 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHV stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.40.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
