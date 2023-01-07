4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $685,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after buying an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $58.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

