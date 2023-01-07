4J Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.24 Million Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000. ProShares Short Russell2000 comprises 1.1% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ProShares Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 130,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

