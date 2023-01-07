4J Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

CSX opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

