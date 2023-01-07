5,923 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $213.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $262.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

