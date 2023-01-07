6,459 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98.

